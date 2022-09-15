Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.31

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 4204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

