DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in August

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.8 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
DSDVF stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $127.57 and a 12-month high of $271.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88.
DSV A/S Company Profile
