Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 750.80 ($9.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 784.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 902.13. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
