e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 6.0 %

ELF opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,196 shares of company stock worth $17,237,815. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

