East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Given Buy Rating at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.
East Side Games Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of East Side Games Group stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. East Side Games Group has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.27.
About East Side Games Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.