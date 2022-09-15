Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.