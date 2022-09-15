easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $653.75.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

