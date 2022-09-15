Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $14.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 222,445 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
