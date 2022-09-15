Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $14.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 222,445 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

