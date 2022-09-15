ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECTM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.86.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 21.8%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

