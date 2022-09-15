ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ECTM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.86.
ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.
ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.
