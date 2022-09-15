Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.76

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.76 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 39.31 ($0.47). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48), with a volume of 211,511 shares traded.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £116.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4,000.00.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

