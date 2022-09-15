Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.76

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.76 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 39.31 ($0.47). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48), with a volume of 211,511 shares.

Eckoh Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £116.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4,000.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.76.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

