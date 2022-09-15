Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Down 41.3% in August

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Edoc Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

