Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $470.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.37 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

