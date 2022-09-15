Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $187.95 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

