Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Lowered to SEK 232

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETTYF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.80.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

ETTYF opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

