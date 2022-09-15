Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $165.93

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.93 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.75), with a volume of 22,456 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Eurocell Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.99. The stock has a market cap of £161.39 million and a P/E ratio of 725.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
Eurocell Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).
Eurocell Company Profile
Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.
