EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.84. EVI Industries shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 7,735 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.57.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
