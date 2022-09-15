EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.84. EVI Industries shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 7,735 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

EVI Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in EVI Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

