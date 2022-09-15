Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,423,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372,276 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,496,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

