Fahim Siddiqui Sells 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day moving average is $301.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

