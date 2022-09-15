Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
