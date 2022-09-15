Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.55. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,627,666 shares traded.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $374.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

