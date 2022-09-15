Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,042,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $493,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FRT opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

