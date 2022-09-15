Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $503,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $199.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

