Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,473.89.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

