Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,192.78 ($14.41).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

FEVR opened at GBX 981.50 ($11.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,014.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,409.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,582.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11). In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

