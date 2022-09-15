Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Fire & Flower Price Performance
TSE:FAF opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.
Read More
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.