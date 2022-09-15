Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Price Performance

TSE:FAF opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower will post -0.4158572 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

