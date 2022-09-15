First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTA opened at $63.92 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,291,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

