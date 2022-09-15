First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTA opened at $63.92 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
