Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.40. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

