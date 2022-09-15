Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.