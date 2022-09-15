Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.25. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

Featured Stories

