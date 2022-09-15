Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down to $87.04

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.04, but opened at $81.40. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 1,014 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

