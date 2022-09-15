Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

