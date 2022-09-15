Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FTDR opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

