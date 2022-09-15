FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.86

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.86 and traded as low as $28.65. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 25,059 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

