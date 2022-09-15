fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.95. fuboTV shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 111,428 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

fuboTV Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $948.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

