G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.29

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CL King cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

