General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

