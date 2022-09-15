Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $353.34

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.34 and traded as high as $369.65. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $359.10, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.26.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.87 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

