Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Price Performance

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 334.61 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £833.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,673.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuit Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87). In related news, insider Paul James purchased 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). Also, insider Joe Vorih purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Insiders bought a total of 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,140 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.