Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.28. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 339,500 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
