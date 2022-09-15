Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.28. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 339,500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,063,000 after buying an additional 22,824,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.