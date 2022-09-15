Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,796,874 shares changing hands.

Global Petroleum Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

About Global Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.