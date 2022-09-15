Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ALTY opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $13.78.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

