GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GNNDY stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

