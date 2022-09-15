Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.47. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 48,484 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.56%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.