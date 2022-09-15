Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 315,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

