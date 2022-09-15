Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

