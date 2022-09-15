Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05.

