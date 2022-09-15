Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
