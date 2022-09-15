Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

