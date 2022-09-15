Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

